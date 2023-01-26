CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $121.90 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

