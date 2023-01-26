CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 242,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,815 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Trimble by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 74.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 344,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after buying an additional 147,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 721,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,128,000 after buying an additional 84,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Trimble stock opened at $56.57 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

