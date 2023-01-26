CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 610 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $334.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

