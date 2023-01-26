CIBC Increases Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$1,050.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $640.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.70. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $363.48 and a 52 week high of $640.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

