CIBC Increases Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$37.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

