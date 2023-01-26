Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.31.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.13). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 480.89%. The company had revenue of $40.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
