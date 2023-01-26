Citigroup Raises JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target to €21.00

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to €21.00 ($22.83) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JCDXF. UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($13.15) to €15.10 ($16.41) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.28.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.