ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

