ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
