Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 43.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COIN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $217.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,057. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $95,373.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,057. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 102,804 shares of company stock worth $4,495,603 and have sold 560,244 shares worth $23,892,552. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

