Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Comerica worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $25,237,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $23,743,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Comerica by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after acquiring an additional 270,869 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 117.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,604,000 after buying an additional 225,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.02.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.