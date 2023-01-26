Comparing Stem (NYSE:STEM) and SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stem and SES AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 7 0 2.88 SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00

Stem presently has a consensus price target of $18.89, suggesting a potential upside of 92.74%. SES AI has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.41%. Given SES AI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than Stem.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -47.19% -21.30% -9.68% SES AI N/A -7.44% -5.22%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Stem and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Stem has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stem and SES AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million 11.89 -$101.21 million ($0.81) -12.10 SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A

SES AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SES AI beats Stem on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

