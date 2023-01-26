Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 106,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 334,542 shares.The stock last traded at $4.50 and had previously closed at $3.81.

Specifically, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Featured Stories

