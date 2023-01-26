Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,788,619.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 716.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

