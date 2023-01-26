Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

