Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Down 2.9%

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.45 and last traded at $106.93. 44,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 292,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.
Crane Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.
Crane Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,255,823.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Crane by 237.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
About Crane
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
