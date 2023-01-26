Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Down 2.9%

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.45 and last traded at $106.93. 44,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 292,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,823.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Crane by 237.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.