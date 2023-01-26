Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,766 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,153 shares of company stock worth $2,305,715 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

