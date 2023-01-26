Creative Planning Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF stock opened at $116.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

