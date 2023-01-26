Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $170.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

