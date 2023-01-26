Critical Review: Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) & Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) and Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 0 0 6 0 3.00 Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus price target of $27.58, suggesting a potential upside of 18.33%. Given Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is more favorable than Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund pays out 99.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

31.2% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Secured Lending Fund $625.00 million 5.96 $460.42 million $2.41 9.67 Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 51.09% 10.37% 4.42% Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund beats Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act). In addition, the Fund elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company (RIC), as defined under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code). The fund also intends to continue to comply with the requirements prescribed by the Code in order to maintain tax treatment as a RIC. The fund's investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through originated loans, equity and other securities, including syndicated loans, of private U.S. companies, specifically small and middle market companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans (including first out/last out loans), and to a lesser extent, second lien, third lien, unsecured and subordinated loans and other debt and equity securities.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile. Innovators and Disruptors — The Fund invests in a growing universe of opportunities across a broad spectrum of technologies and sectors embracing the disruptive power of artificial intelligence and other new technologies. Differentiated Approach — The Fund employs a differentiated, multi-asset approach which strives to create an attractive risk/reward profile through fundamental research and dynamically allocating across public and private investments in convertible securities and equities. Specialist Managers — Co-managed by Allianz Global Investors’ Artificial Intelligence and Income & Growth investment teams, the Fund leverages one of the leading global investment managers with deep expertise in technology, multi-asset, and closed-end fund strategies.

