Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,813 shares of company stock worth $23,048,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $246.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.83. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

