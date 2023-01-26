Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,782.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $139.12 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.24. The firm has a market cap of $408.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

