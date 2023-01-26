CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVV stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.20. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.72.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 12.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

