CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
Shares of CVV stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.20. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.72.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 12.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
