CX Institutional Acquires 3,357 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

