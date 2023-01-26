CX Institutional Acquires 5,018 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

CX Institutional boosted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in XPO were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPO opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on XPO from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on XPO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on XPO to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.

XPO Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

