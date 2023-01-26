CX Institutional Acquires 66,346 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,346 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.06% of GrafTech International worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 63,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 152,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

EAF opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 298.27% and a net margin of 33.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Articles

