CX Institutional Acquires New Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

