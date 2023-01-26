CX Institutional Boosts Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

CX Institutional raised its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,772 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Playtika were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,246 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,341,000.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.27.

Insider Transactions at Playtika

In other news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.