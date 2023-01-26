CX Institutional Buys 15,470 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

