CX Institutional Buys 2,412 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.7 %

About Lithia Motors

Shares of LAD opened at $236.57 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.16 and a 200-day moving average of $234.34.

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.