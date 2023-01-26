CX Institutional Buys New Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.66.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

