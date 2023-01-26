CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

MDLZ opened at $65.00 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

