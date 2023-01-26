CX Institutional Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $228.01 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

