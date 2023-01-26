CX Institutional Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 234.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Netflix were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.36.

Shares of NFLX opened at $367.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $458.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

