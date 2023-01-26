CX Institutional Has $652,000 Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 20.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 73.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 78.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $134.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $166.40.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

