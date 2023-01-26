CX Institutional Has $765,000 Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,222 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,618,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,634 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,765,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after acquiring an additional 167,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:X opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.