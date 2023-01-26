CX Institutional Has $794,000 Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Masonite International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DOOR opened at $87.37 on Thursday. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.02. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $727.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

