CX Institutional Has $983,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

CX Institutional grew its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in OneMain were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OneMain to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

Shares of OMF opened at $42.87 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

