CX Institutional Increases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.0 %

BLDR opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.