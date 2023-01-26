CX Institutional Increases Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 14,790.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,120.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 19.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $73.47. The company has a market cap of $972.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

