CX Institutional Increases Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 138,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,643,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 61,570 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,583,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NUMV opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

