CX Institutional Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

