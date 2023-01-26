CX Institutional Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $370,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,968,316.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,864 shares of company stock valued at $24,850,039. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $156.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.81.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

