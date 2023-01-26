CX Institutional Purchases 4,222 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,776,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 588,799 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,077,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.