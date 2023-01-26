CX Institutional Raises Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.42% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $21,512,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $76.74 on Thursday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

