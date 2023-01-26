CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Progressive were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 244.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 80.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $135.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average is $124.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.36.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

