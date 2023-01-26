CX Institutional Sells 1,459 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $189.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.46. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $199.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

