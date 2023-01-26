CX Institutional Sells 17,330 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,330 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $112.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

