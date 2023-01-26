CX Institutional Sells 3,689 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 145,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,068,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IYC stock opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.