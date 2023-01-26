CX Institutional Sells 3,986 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 113.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $83.30 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

