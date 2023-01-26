CX Institutional Sells 934 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.9 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

